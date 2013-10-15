Poker or casino gaming – Where can you profit the most?

At this blog we like to cover all types of gambling. We often encourage people to gamble for the fun of it, and not necessarily to make money as it can be quite risky business. However, if you are very serious about your gaming, there are certainly ways to make money off of it, but this also means that you will have to practice and learn new stuff. Therefore, I want to write an article on how to make money of online gambling, and let you know the best ways to do it. Below, I’m going to cover the two most popular forms of online gaming, poker and casino gaming.

Making money off casino gaming

Okay, so let us start with casino gaming. As you probably know even before you start plkaying, all casino games are designed to make you lose money in the long run. There’s really no way around this system, but that doesn’t mean that you cannot make money off casino gaming (and this is not going to be a card counting article!). What you have to do, is to take advantage of the casinos bonus systems. Whereas you can’t apply a certain strategy to beat the game, you can certainly find ways to beat the bonus systems! First of all, you will need to sign up at several casinos, as most casinos will only give you a bonus on your first deposit. Everytime you play with a bonus, your chances of winning gets much bigger. If you are playing with a 100% bonus on a deposit, then you chances of winning will be twice as high than they would have been had you been playing with no bonus. You can find some of the best bonuses on the market for online casinos at Casino ZX!

Next up is to choose the right games. When playing with a bonus you will always have to wager the bonus a certain amount of times before you can withdraw. Therefore it’s important you choose a game where the house edge isn’t to big. Generally, this would be blackjack, so make sure to learn basic strategy fo it. Also, make sure to play at a casino where bets on blackjack contributes fully to the wagering requirement, as some casinos will try to steer peoplee away from the blackjack games by not letting them contribute towards the wagering requirement.

Winning in Poker

Alright, so in Poker, there’s a lot more skill involved. Getting great a poker takes a long time, and I’m not going to write a full on guide on how you get great in poker – There are several books ad websites for that already (see Eurogambler for more information). However, i’m going to give you a few tips on how to make it on the poker scene:

Don’t start off too big: When you are first starting to play poker, start at the small stakes tables. There’s no point playing high stakes when you are learning, as you are bound to make mistakes and lose money here and there.

Pay attention to your opponents: The biggest mistake beginners make is to focus on their hands. In poker, I would say that 80% of your focus should be on the other players around the table, and 20% on your own hand. Remember, in poker you play the player, not your hand.

Don’t play too many hands: A common mistake newbies make is that they are involved in far too many hands. In poker, your goal should be to win one big pot every hour or so – not to win every pot. By limping in every hand and then folding, you are slowly throwing your whole bankroll away.