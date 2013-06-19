New casinos are popping up everywhere!

I think it’s safe to say by now that the casino market is currently in full bloom. Although this form of online gambling has been around for probably 15 years, and always been popular, it’s really in recent years that the public seem to have gone crazy for online casino games. One of the main reasons for this, I think, is the fact that technology has quickly been developing, making today’s games so much more entertaining. With software developers such as Net Entertainment, Microgaming and Betsoft releasing more than one new game every month, players never have to worry about getting bored.

Because of this, several people have obviously seen their opportunity to take advantage of this quickly growing market, and so more and more casinos are getting launched to the point where there seems to be a new casino up on the market almost every week. So, is this a good thing or a bad thing? In my opinion, there are really two sides to it, and it’s hard to give a straight answer to it. On one hand, there are certainly bad sides to it, as a number of the new casinos being launched seem to have been done in a rush. They don’t look good, the loading pages are long, and sometimes security seems to have not been prioritized, which of course isn’t good.

There are also several things that are really good with so many new casinos entering the scene. The first, and most obvious is of course the fact that the sudden increase of casinos means that the competition for players gets harder. This forces online casinos to offer higher bonuses to their customers in order to get their attention, and this gives the player as real advantage when it comes to profiting from online casino gaming. In order to take full advantage of your casino bonuses, make sure to try out several new casino websites (as long as they seem serious, of course). This way you can enjoy a large amount of bonuses and probably be able to withdraw quite a lot of money.

The other thing that is good about this is that it forces tohe good casinos to become even better. I really think that a competitive market really brings out the best of the best. If the market leader sees that another brand is stealing customers from them, they are forced to level up in order to win them back, and I think this is great for us players, as we can enjoy a service that just keeps getting better.

So to conclude this: Yes, I think it’s good that there are so many new brands coming on to the scene, as it gives us more options. However, I think it’s important that we pay attention so that we don’t end up at a site that’s not serious about their business.